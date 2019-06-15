June 15, 2019
TOO BAD WE DEPOSED SADDAM, EH?:
Iran tanker attack: Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo should follow Ronald Reagan's lead (James S. Robbins, June 14, 2019, USA Today)
Neither the United States nor Iran have an interest in open conflict, though the escalation of tensions is reminiscent of the "tanker war" during the latter part of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988). Iran had begun attacking tankers from neutral countries that they suspected of carrying Iraqi oil, and any ships from nations supporting Iraq. The Reagan administration responded with Operation Earnest Will, reflagging Kuwaiti ships to bring them under the protection of the U.S. Navy and deter further Iranian aggression.Trump doesn't want another war: Why a war with Iran is unlikely: Donald Trump calls the shots and he doesn't want oneIran chose to test American commitment with a series of small-scale attacks involving laying mines and harassing U.S. and other ships with fast attack boats. The United States then conducted special operations against the mine layers and several larger scale attacks against Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guard bases in the Persian Gulf. The tit-for-tat escalation stopped with the 1988 Iran-Iraq ceasefire, effectively ending the broader conflict.
It was a tragic mistake when Ronald Reagan openly aided Saddam and his Ba'athist regime against a fellow democracy at a time when Iran was already looking for rapprochement. Donald can obviously do something similar here by helping the Salafi/Wahhabi and given his love of the Sa'uds it's not unlikely. Happily, his alliance with the regime has made it even more anathema to Americans and it will be easier for his successor to turn on them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 15, 2019 5:37 AM