TOO BAD WE DEPOSED SADDAM, EH?:





Neither the United States nor Iran have an interest in open conflict, though the escalation of tensions is reminiscent of the "tanker war" during the latter part of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988). Iran had begun attacking tankers from neutral countries that they suspected of carrying Iraqi oil, and any ships from nations supporting Iraq. The Reagan administration responded with Operation Earnest Will, reflagging Kuwaiti ships to bring them under the protection of the U.S. Navy and deter further Iranian aggression.





Iran chose to test American commitment with a series of small-scale attacks involving laying mines and harassing U.S. and other ships with fast attack boats. The United States then conducted special operations against the mine layers and several larger scale attacks against Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guard bases in the Persian Gulf. The tit-for-tat escalation stopped with the 1988 Iran-Iraq ceasefire, effectively ending the broader conflict.