June 2, 2019
THERE'S ONE BIG WINNER FROM THIS CATTLE SHOW...:
'No middle ground.' Bernie Sanders jabs Joe Biden at California Democratic Party convention (HANNAH WILEY, JUNE 02, 2019, Sacramento Bee)
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a California Democratic Party convention Sunday that America's best path forward is to the left.Speaking to a crowded room of Bernie supporters, the Vermont senator said that in order to advance a "political revolution," Democrats must not settle for 'middle ground' on issues ranging from environmental policy to cutting prescription drug prices.
Uncle Joe, who has been ceded the middle ground by both parties.
