THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:

A 54-year-old Trump supporter was arrested by federal agents for threatening to kill an unspecified number of members of Congress, the Associated Press reported, using the same language in his threats that Trump himself has used in speeches throughout the years.





According to court documents obtained by the AP, Trump fan and Utah resident Scott Brian Haven made more than 2,000 phone calls over three years with threats to members of Congress.





In 2018, Haven said in a phone call with an unnamed Senate aide that there are "far more Second Amendment people than whiny, crying liberals" -- using the same phrase Trump used in 2016 when he suggested "Second Amendment people" could act if Hillary Clinton became president.