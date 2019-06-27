Istanbul's new mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has officially taken office on Thursday, before addressing throngs of supporters in front of the municipality headquarters of Turkey's most-populous city.





"Today is a celebration of democracy," he told the cheering crowds, adding: "Nobody has the right to ignore the will of the people."





Imamoglu thanked all of Istanbul's 16 million residents, as thousands of supporters jamming the streets waved the Turkish national flag, celebrating his landslide victory last Sunday in the second mayoral election in less than three months.