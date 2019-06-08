June 8, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Poll: Support For Impeachment Hearings Grows, But Americans Split On Way Forward (Domenico Montanaro, 6/08/19, NPR)
There is a growing desire for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Trump, but Americans are still split overall on what to do after the release of the Mueller report, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll finds.A slim majority of Americans (52%) want one of the following: to begin impeachment proceedings (22%), to continue investigations into potential political wrongdoing of Trump (25%) or to publicly reprimand him -- that is, censure (5%).Thirty-nine percent say no further action should be taken and that the current investigations should end.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2019 4:10 PM
« ONLY DONALD CAN SLOW THE OBAMACONOMY: | Main | ON THE 162ND DAY OF CHRISTMAS, MEXICO GAVE TO ME...: »