June 3, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
A Former Hotel Partner Alleges the Trumps Evaded Taxes in Panama (Ben Protess and Steve Eder, June 3, 2019, NY Times)
The owners of a luxury hotel in Panama City that ousted the Trump Organization as property managers last year accused it on Monday of evading taxes in Panama and creating a "false light" around the hotel's finances.The accusations, made in a legal filing in Manhattan federal court, are fraught with potential diplomatic and legal complexities for President Trump, as they essentially assert that his family business cheated a foreign country's government.
