June 28, 2019
THE SHI'A CRESCENT VS OUR WAHHABI/SALAFI ENEMY:
US says Saudi pipeline attacks originated in Iraq: Report (Al Jazeera, 6/28/19)
US officials familiar with the intelligence on the May drone attacks said they had originated in southern Iraq, the WSJ reported, adding that it most likely pointed a finger at Iran-backed armed groups in that region.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition for more than four years, had claimed responsibility for the May 14 drone attacks against the East-West pipeline.
