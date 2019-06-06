June 6, 2019
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Fox News' Tucker Carlson has some effusive, dubious praise for Elizabeth Warren (Peter Weber, 6/06/19, The Week)
Congressional Republicans, in thrall to Wall Street and "libertarian zealots," failed to learn from the 2016 election and never "understood and embraced the economic nationalism that was at the heart of Donald Trump's presidential victory," Carlson said. But "many of Warren's policy prescriptions make obvious sense," like buying American and encouraging workplace apprenticeships. "She sounds like Donald Trump at his best," he added.
