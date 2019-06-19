THE rEPUBLICAN THEY CAN'T ATTACK:

Progressive activists and operatives eager to knock down Biden from his frontrunner perch admit it could be a serious problem that eight years of Biden's political career is effectively off-limits. And for Biden, who is explicitly running as Obama's heir, it's been a godsend.





"It's going to be challenging for progressives to attack that legacy," said Yvette Simpson, chief executive of the progressive political action committee Democracy for America. "Because Obama not only is and was so popular, but people are very nostalgic for that time, particularly after a few years of Trump."





For years, left-wing activists have disapproved of the Obama administration's management of the economic crash, opioid crisis, immigrant deportations, and ill-fated attempts to compromise with Republicans. But many believe it would be political suicide for progressive presidential candidates to question Obama's record at length, even in the service of defeating Biden.