THE MORE IMMORAL THE MORE IT APPEALS TO THE TRUMPBOTS:

The labor union for federal asylum officers is condemning President Trump's policy of sending migrants to Mexico as they wait for their assigned court dates in the U.S., calling the Trump administration's program "fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our Nation."





The asylum officers, who are tasked with carrying out a policy widely known as "Remain in Mexico," said they have a duty "to protect vulnerable asylum seekers from persecution," claiming that Trump's policy creates a conflict between their professional responsibility and the president's directives.





The policy formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols is a "widespread violation" of international and domestic law, wrote the asylum workers' union.