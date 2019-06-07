June 7, 2019

THE LOGIC OF THE PRO-ABORTION POSITION:

Biden reverses position on federal funding for abortion (Reuters, 6/07/19) 

Biden, the front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination and a former vice president, said he had changed his long-held position on the Hyde Amendment because the right to an abortion was now under assault in many states and increasingly inaccessible for low-income women.

"I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right," Biden said in a speech in Atlanta.

"If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," he said.

Indeed, if abortion is a woman's right there is no restriction that can be justified logically.
