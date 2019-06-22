THE GREATEST SHORTCOMING OF THE GND....:

More UK electricity is to come from zero-carbon sources than from fossil fuels this year - the first time since the industrial revolution, according to the National Grid.





Wind, solar, nuclear and hydropower are on course to outstrip supply from coal and gas-fired power stations after the closure of a number of older plants in recent years and a rapid expansion in renewable capacity.





Green energy sources have more than doubled their contribution to Britain's energy mix from 22.3 per cent in 2009 to 47.9 per cent in the first half of 2019.