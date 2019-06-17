June 17, 2019
THE EMPEROR'S NEW CITY:
Israel's Netanyahu Names Golan Heights Settlement After Trump (But It's Really Just a Sign) (DANIEL POLITI, JUNE 16, 2019, Slate)
President Donald Trump likes to have his name on things. And now he can add another one to the roster: a tiny Israeli settlement in the Golan Heights. The fact that it doesn't actually exist seems to be incidental as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated what the opposition criticized as a PR stunt.
