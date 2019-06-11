THE BEST OF US:

Representatives for the Charles Koch Institute and the Anti-Defamation League will join executives from tech companies which currently include Eventbrite, Mozilla, Pinterest, Patreon and Airbnb.





"Now more than ever is the time to create communities that value diversity, inclusivity and positive change," Michael Signer, the former mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia and the founder and chair of the Communities Overcoming Extremism Project, said in a statement. "We're excited to assemble with these forward-thinking tech leaders to explore what positive outcomes we can gain from an event full of powerful conversations."