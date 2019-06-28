THANKS, W!:

When Justice Anthony Kennedy retired a year ago, it was obvious that Chief Justice John Roberts--nobody's median anything--would become the court's center of gravity, while remaining its center of gravitas.





As Roberts' first term as the court's decisive vote in major political cases has drawn to a close, he has centered that gravity around upholding the legitimacy of the court as an institution--while pushing our nation's laws as far to the right as possible without cracking the façade of that institutional integrity. In an age of crudeness and ugliness, the Last Reasonable Man still values moral seriousness over scoring points or throwing tantrums, much to the chagrin of the enemies on his own side.