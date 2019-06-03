THANKS, W!:

When the policy was being devised just over a decade ago, the four people who came up with what is now widely known as the Housing First principle - a social scientist, a doctor, a politician and a bishop - called their report Nimi Ovessa (Your Name on the Door).





"It was clear to everyone the old system wasn't working; we needed radical change," says Juha Kaakinen, the working group's secretary and first programme leader, who now runs the Y-Foundation developing supported and affordable housing.





"We had to get rid of the night shelters and short-term hostels we still had back then. They had a very long history in Finland, and everyone could see they were not getting people out of homelessness. We decided to reverse the assumptions."





As in many countries, homelessness in Finland had long been tackled using a staircase model: you were supposed to move through different stages of temporary accommodation as you got your life back on track, with an apartment as the ultimate reward.





"We decided to make the housing unconditional," says Kaakinen. "To say, look, you don't need to solve your problems before you get a home. Instead, a home should be the secure foundation that makes it easier to solve your problems."





With state, municipal and NGO backing, flats were bought, new blocks built and old shelters converted into permanent, comfortable homes - among them the Rukkila homeless hostel in the Helsinki suburb of Malminkartano where Ainesmaa now lives.