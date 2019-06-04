THANKS, UR!:

In October, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) encouraged states to apply for new "State Relief and Empowerment Waivers," which would allow them to sell health insurance plans that duck Obamacare regulations and use federal subsidies to make them more affordable.





The Affordable Care Act (ACA), President Barack Obama's signature health law, requires health plans to cover "essential health benefits," such as preexisting conditions, mental health care and maternity care. The relief waivers would let people buy plans, with subsidies, that don't include that coverage.





When CMS Administrator Seema Verma announced the waivers, she told reporters it was one way for state lawmakers to "get out from under the onerous rules under Obamacare."





Almost seven months later, not one state has applied. [...]





[A]fter a couple years of trial and error, along with state intervention, "the marketplaces are fairly stable at the moment," says Corlette.



