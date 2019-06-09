June 9, 2019
THANKS DONALD!:
America's Political Mood Is Now the 'Most Liberal Ever Recorded' (Eric Levitz, 6/09/19, New York)
The American public is in the mood for "big government." According to the distinguished political scientist James Stimson's "Public Policy Mood estimate" -- a widely respected tool for measuring shifts in ideological opinion across time -- the U.S. electorate is more sympathetic to left-wing economic policy today than at anytime in the past 68 years (which is as far back as Stimson's data goes).
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2019 10:44 AM