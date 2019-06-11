SO MUCH WINNING!:

By Monday, the president's victory lap had screeched to a halt.





As news outlets began chipping away at the agreement's veneer, pointing out that it wasn't the game-changer that Trump made it out to be, the president started lashing out, painting himself as a victim and insisting that he's not getting the credit he deserves.





In the span of three days, he fired off more than a dozen angry Twitter messages complaining about media coverage. He promised there was more to the deal than meets the eye, teasing a "very important" part of the agreement that will be "revealed in the not too distant future." And he called into CNBC for a 27-minute, impromptu interview in which he bashed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for criticizing his approach to trade negotiations while offering few new details about the deal. [...]





"He has this insatiable need to impress people and demonstrate accomplishments and notch achievements," a former White House official said. "When he feels like he's done something that should be recognized as a success and people are not recognizing it that way, it poses an existential threat to his sense of self -- and this is what you get."