June 24, 2019
SO MUCH FOR THE GOP OPPOSING INFANTICIDE:
U.S. Border Patrol Finds 4 Bodies, Including 3 Children, Near Rio Grande In Texas (REYNALDO LEAÑOS JR., 6/24/19, Texas Public Radio)
U.S. Border Patrol agents have located four bodies by the Rio Grande in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, near the U.S. border with Mexico. Three of the deceased were children -- one toddler and two infants -- and the other was a 20-year-old woman."It's an incredibly heartbreaking situation, which seems to happen far too often," said Special Agent in Charge Michelle Lee of the San Antonio FBI office.
