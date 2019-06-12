June 12, 2019

SIC TRANSIT TRUMPONOMICS:

U.S. budget deficit balloons to $739 billion despite tariff revenue (BLOOMBERG, JUN 12, 2019)

The U.S. budget deficit widened to $738.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year, a $206-billion increase from a year earlier, despite a revenue boost from President Trump's tariffs on imported merchandise.

The shortfall was 38.8% more than a year earlier, the Treasury Department said in its monthly budget review released Wednesday.

