June 12, 2019
SIC TRANSIT TRUMPONOMICS:
U.S. budget deficit balloons to $739 billion despite tariff revenue (BLOOMBERG, JUN 12, 2019)
The U.S. budget deficit widened to $738.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year, a $206-billion increase from a year earlier, despite a revenue boost from President Trump's tariffs on imported merchandise.The shortfall was 38.8% more than a year earlier, the Treasury Department said in its monthly budget review released Wednesday.
