June 17, 2019
SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT... (profanity alert):
Lawyers for Sandy Hook families say Alex Jones sent them child porn (Daniel Tepfer, June 17, 2019, CT Post)
Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones sent child pornography to the lawyers for the families of the Sandy Hook tragedy, their lawyers said.The law firm representing the families of the 2012 mass shooting, stated in court documents filed Monday they have contacted the FBI after discovering child porn in electronic files Jones recently turned over to the Sandy Hook families as a result of their lawsuit against him for calling the tragedy a hoax.
Harvard Rescinds Acceptance Of Parkland Survivor Over N-Word Messages (Aiden Pink, 6/17/19, The Forward)
A survivor of last year's deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school who recently graduated said on Monday that Harvard College had rescinded his acceptance over racist comments he had made as a 16-year-old. [...]There is precedent for Harvard revoking admission of accepted students, The Atlantic noted: In 2017, the elite university rescinded offers to 10 students who were found to be members of an anti-Semitic Facebook group.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 17, 2019 4:40 PM