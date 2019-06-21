SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT?:

The spokesman for an infamous border militia now faces a fraud charge for allegedly using a child's cancer diagnosis to make money. Court records in Logan County, Oklahoma show that Jim Benvie, 43, faces a misdemeanor count of attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, on top an existing felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.





Benvie's alleged activity was previously reported by The Daily Beast and CBS 4 Local back in May, but there were no fraud charges at the time. He was allegedly collecting money, ostensibly on behalf of 11-year-old Ryan Cremeens, a child suffering from cancer. Instead, he was taking to cash for himself, authorities said.