June 21, 2019
SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT:
Laura Ingraham Dismisses Reparations: 'No Do-Overs...We Won, You Lost, That's That' (Justin Baragona, 06.21.19, Daily Beast)
"As Trump always says, 'You don't get do-overs,'" she declared. "No do-overs, that's it. There was an argument, sometime--I think it was the 1980s. There was a quote, you won, we lost, that's that. Describing world politics, we won, you lost, that's that. That's just the way it is."
One wishes her fellow travelers were so honest about slavery and Jim Crow.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 21, 2019 12:00 AM