June 22, 2019

Recipe: Clafouti with fresh cherries or halved apricots is a great breakfast or dessert  (CATHY THOMAS, 6/22/19,  Orange County Register)

1 1/4 pounds fresh sweet cherries, about 4 cups measured with stems and pits

3 large eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/3 cup whole or low-fat milk

PROCEDURE
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Smear a 2-quart shallow baking dish liberally with butter.

2. Stem and pit cherries; place in a single layer in the baking dish.

3. In a standard blender, or using an immersion blender and a bowl, mix eggs, flour, vanilla and almond extracts, 1/2 cup sugar, and milk together until smooth. Pour batter over cherries and sprinkle fruit and batter with 2 tablespoons of sugar.

4. Bake the clafoutis until the custard is just set; a knife poked in the center should emerge relatively clean. It will take about 45 minutes. The clafouti can be served warm, at room temperature, or cold.

