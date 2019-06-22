June 22, 2019

1 1/4 pounds fresh sweet cherries, about 4 cups measured with stems and pits





3 large eggs





1/2 cup all-purpose flour





1 teaspoon vanilla extract





1/8 teaspoon almond extract





1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar





1 1/3 cup whole or low-fat milk





PROCEDURE

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Smear a 2-quart shallow baking dish liberally with butter.





2. Stem and pit cherries; place in a single layer in the baking dish.





3. In a standard blender, or using an immersion blender and a bowl, mix eggs, flour, vanilla and almond extracts, 1/2 cup sugar, and milk together until smooth. Pour batter over cherries and sprinkle fruit and batter with 2 tablespoons of sugar.





4. Bake the clafoutis until the custard is just set; a knife poked in the center should emerge relatively clean. It will take about 45 minutes. The clafouti can be served warm, at room temperature, or cold.