June 8, 2019

RACISM IS AS RACISM DOES:

Administration Cuts Education And Legal Services For Unaccompanied Minors (VANESSA ROMO &  Joel Rose, 6/05/19, NPR)

The Trump administration is canceling English classes, recreational activities including soccer, and legal aid for unaccompanied migrant children who are staying in federally contracted migrant shelters. [...]

One shelter-provider employee told The Associated Press the facility was notified on May 30 "that they wouldn't be reimbursing costs of providing education and other activities," throwing shelter officials into a panic over how they will cover the expenses, which they pay upfront.


Posted by at June 8, 2019 6:06 AM

  

« DONALD WHO?: | Main | NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID: »