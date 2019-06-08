June 8, 2019
RACISM IS AS RACISM DOES:
Administration Cuts Education And Legal Services For Unaccompanied Minors (VANESSA ROMO & Joel Rose, 6/05/19, NPR)
The Trump administration is canceling English classes, recreational activities including soccer, and legal aid for unaccompanied migrant children who are staying in federally contracted migrant shelters. [...]One shelter-provider employee told The Associated Press the facility was notified on May 30 "that they wouldn't be reimbursing costs of providing education and other activities," throwing shelter officials into a panic over how they will cover the expenses, which they pay upfront.
