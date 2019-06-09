June 9, 2019

QUICK, FOR A BUREAUCRACY:

Gaudí's Sagrada Família wins a building permit - 137 years after work began (Associated Press,  8 Jun 2019)

Property owners have a new yardstick for measuring their frustration over building permit requests that are lost in the labyrinth of local government bureaucracy.

Barcelona city hall has finally issued a work permit for the unfinished church designed by the architect Antoni Gaudí, 137 years after construction started on the Sagrada Família basilica.

