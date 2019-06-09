June 9, 2019
QUICK, FOR A BUREAUCRACY:
Gaudí's Sagrada Família wins a building permit - 137 years after work began (Associated Press, 8 Jun 2019)
Property owners have a new yardstick for measuring their frustration over building permit requests that are lost in the labyrinth of local government bureaucracy.Barcelona city hall has finally issued a work permit for the unfinished church designed by the architect Antoni Gaudí, 137 years after construction started on the Sagrada Família basilica.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2019 10:08 AM