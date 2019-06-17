PURITAN NATION:

Releasing data that he recently shared speaking at an academic conference in Dublin. William Jeynes, a senior fellow at the Witherspoon Institute in Princeton and a Harvard graduate, noted some shocking results. The study was a meta-analysis, which is a very highly regarded statistical approach. This is because a meta-analysis statistically combines all of the studies that have ever been done on a particular topic. The findings indicated that the effects of illegal drugs and prescription opioids on the academic and behavioral -outcomes of young people are substantially more negative than is generally acknowledged in the media. The study examined the effects of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, amphetamines, hallucinogens, opioids, and illegal drugs overall.





Dr. Jeynes stated, "I was surprised by the magnitude of the results. I have done meta-analyses for many years and when an academic undertakes them, one has to allow the numbers to guide him. These numbers are nothing short of alarming. It leads a person to the conclusion that there is a serious disconnect between the actual results of taking these drugs and the perception by young people that they do little harm at all. I found the strong relationship between taking these drugs and acts of violence both against others and oneself particularly disconcerting." Dr. Jeynes shared that as one would expect, the impact of consuming harder drugs was greater than taking marijuana, but whether one examines the results of taking cocaine, opioids, heroin, amphetamines, or any other type of drug that is largely obtained illegally, the results are decidedly negative and substantial.





Dr. Jeynes added, "These results, together with the over 70,000 Americans that die each year from drug overdoses, should cause us to re-evaluate several of the contemporary views and policies regarding the illicit use of drugs and the use of prescription opioids."