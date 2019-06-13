



Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris unveiled a proposal Wednesday to unilaterally remove legal barriers for young undocumented "Dreamers" to pursue U.S. citizenship.





The move sets her apart from major rivals for the Democratic nomination, with a far-reaching set of executive actions aimed at allowing Dreamers, those immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, to become American citizens. If the California senator wins the nomination, it promises to be a divisive issue in a general election battle against President Donald Trump, who has made restricting immigration a centerpiece of his platform.