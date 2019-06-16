June 16, 2019
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Wall Street Donors Are Swooning for Mayor Pete. (They Like Biden and Harris, Too.) (Shane Goldmacher, June 16, 2019, NY Times)
With millions of dollars on the line, top New York donors are already beginning to pick favorites, and three candidates are generating most of the buzz: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Senator Kamala Harris of California and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
Unsurprising, given that all three are to Donald's right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 16, 2019 8:31 AM