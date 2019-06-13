June 13, 2019

OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

As Democratic voters warm to free trade, White House candidates struggle for positions (Ginger Gibson, 6/13/19, Reuters) 

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in early June found that many Democrats were strongly opposed to the sweeping tariffs Trump proposed - and then canceled - on goods imported from Mexico as a way to stem illegal immigration.

The poll found seven out of 10 Republicans supported the tariffs, compared with seven out of 10 Democrats opposing them. [...]

"Democrats have done a poor job making the liberal case for trade," said Christina Davis, a professor at Harvard who specializes in trade and foreign relations.

The decline of organized labor's influence could open opportunities for Democrats to develop new positions, she added. [...]

Business groups in Washington are watching what Democratic presidential candidates say on the campaign trail.

Ahead of a vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - which would replace NAFTA - candidates serving in Congress like Warren may be forced to take a more definitive stance. So far, Democrats have been blocking a vote because of opposition to labor provisions, a nod to their union base.

"That very much is going to be a test," said a Washington business lobbyist who asked not to be identified. "It's very difficult for a member of Congress to say they're pro-business and then vote against USMCA. In fact, I don't think you could do it."

Posted by at June 13, 2019 3:55 AM

  

« THE OCCUPATION ONLY RETARDED DEBAATHIFICATION...: | Main | 60-40 NATION: »