OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:





Biden tied for dead last in the rankings, along with former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D., Colo.) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Ohio), two of the random white dudes who are, for some reason, running for president. Another random white dude, Gov. Jay Inslee (D., Wash.) topped the field with a grade of A-minus. Inslee is essentially running a single-issue, climate-focused campaign.





All you need to know about Donald and his minions is that Uncle Joe is to his right on economics, law enforcement, the environment and foreign policy.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 1, 2019 5:41 PM

