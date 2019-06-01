OUR TWO ANTI-LIFE PARTIES:





A Virginia bill designed to ban sales of large-capacity magazines similar to those used by the Virginia Beach gunman died in committee in January on a party-line vote.





The fate of the legislation, SB1748, was so widely expected that the outcome drew virtually no public attention. For more than 20 years, Republicans and a few rural Democrats in the General Assembly have killed almost every measure aimed at restricting gun ownership.





The GOP blocked a major push for gun control after the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings, where 33 people died.