June 12, 2019
ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:
Poll: Most Americans Believe Trump Is Guilty Of Criminal Conduct (Emily Singer, June 12, 2019, National Memo)
A large majority of voters, or 57 percent, believe Trump "committed crimes before he took office," according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.And, a whopping 69 percent of voters say that sitting presidents should be subject to criminal indictment if there is evidence they committed crimes, the poll found.
