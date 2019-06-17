ONLY THE RED STATES ARE BATTLEGROUNDS:

A new poll shows that less than 40 percent of Texans would "definitely" vote for Donald Trump in the next election, marking trouble for the president as the traditionally red state shows early signs of moving towards blue in 2020.





According to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune survey, just 39 percent of state registered voters said they would "definitely" vote to re-elect President Trump in 2020 while 43 percent said they would "definitely not" support his bid for a second term.