ONE STATE, ONE MAN, ONE VOTE IS THE ONLY LEGITIMATE ALTERNATIVE:

Israel is stuck in neutral. Everything is at a standstill. So it's time to fantasize, to dream about a general election, but a different kind, a dream about democracy. It won't happen soon, but one day it will. Israel will have to become a democracy because it doesn't have the right to exist otherwise.





Without real elections, it's not a democracy. What it imagines as democratic is an electoral trick. A fundamental rule in democracies is the universal right to vote. One person, one vote. Equality. There's no democracy without that. There's no such thing as democracy in installments for one ethnic group or one geographic area.





If the United States decided to deprive the southern states of the right to vote, it would cease being democratic. If Germany did the same against the country's Jews, it would again be declared a threat to humanity.





Elections in Israel aren't general elections and so they're not democratic. The country can continue to masquerade as the only democracy in the Middle East. A new law letting the Knesset override Supreme Court decisions could represent the final declaration of the end of Israeli democracy. The end of the masquerade.





If adjoining towns are distinguished by their right to vote in elections that determine the fate of both, that's not democracy. If the West Bank settlement of Itamar goes to the polls, but not the West Bank Palestinian city of Nablus, that's not democracy. If the Jews of the West Bank town of Hebron vote in elections but the Palestinian residents of Hebron don't, that's apartheid. It's that simple and that's how things are.