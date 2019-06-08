ON THE 162ND DAY OF CHRISTMAS, MEXICO GAVE TO ME...:

The centerpiece of Mr. Trump's deal was an expansion of a program to allow asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their legal cases proceed. But that arrangement was first reached in December in a pair of painstakingly negotiated diplomatic notes that the two countries exchanged. Ms. Nielsen announced the Migrant Protection Protocols during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee five days before Christmas.





And over the past week, negotiators failed to persuade Mexico to accept a "safe third country" treaty that would have given the United States the legal ability to reject asylum seekers if they had not sought refuge in Mexico first.