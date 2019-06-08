June 8, 2019
ON THE 162ND DAY OF CHRISTMAS, MEXICO GAVE TO ME...:
Mexico Agreed to Take Border Actions Months Before Trump Announced Tariff Deal (Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman, June 8, 2019, NY Times)
The centerpiece of Mr. Trump's deal was an expansion of a program to allow asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their legal cases proceed. But that arrangement was first reached in December in a pair of painstakingly negotiated diplomatic notes that the two countries exchanged. Ms. Nielsen announced the Migrant Protection Protocols during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee five days before Christmas.And over the past week, negotiators failed to persuade Mexico to accept a "safe third country" treaty that would have given the United States the legal ability to reject asylum seekers if they had not sought refuge in Mexico first.
He can be forgiven for not remembering trivialities.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2019 4:25 PM