June 3, 2019
ON BRAND:
Liberals go after Joe Biden, trying to blunt his presidential candidacy and the recent centrist surge in the Democratic Party (Sean Sullivan June 2, 2019, Washington Post)
The liberal wing of the Democratic Party launched a sudden volley of attacks against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies over the weekend, showing a new urgency to wrest control of the party from moderate forces that had seized an advantage in recent months.
Another year of stories like this and the staff manages to keep him from speaking in public and Uncle Joe can start fitting the curtains.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2019 1:36 PM
« NO ONE EXPECTS AMERICAN VALUES FROM DONALD: | Main | WAIT, YOU EXPECT AMERICA TO KEEP ITS WORD JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE?: »