ON BRAND:





The liberal wing of the Democratic Party launched a sudden volley of attacks against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies over the weekend, showing a new urgency to wrest control of the party from moderate forces that had seized an advantage in recent months.





Another year of stories like this and the staff manages to keep him from speaking in public and Uncle Joe can start fitting the curtains.











Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2019 1:36 PM

