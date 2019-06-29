NO FAIR FIGHTING BACK!:

Many are worried about the risk of war between the US and Iran. But the truth is, the US has been fighting with Iran for decades in an economic war waged via sanctions -- which is about to get a lot worse.





Concerns about a war of guns, warplanes and missiles grew after Iran shot down a US spy drone amid already worsening tensions. President Donald Trump says he ordered a retaliatory strike in response -- only to reverse course at the last minute.





Whether or not a shooting war does break out, the United States' economic war has already been intensifying over the past year. Today, June 24, Trump imposed "hard-hitting" new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack on the drone.





Existing sanctions have already devastated innocent Iranians. Not only that, they've undermined long-accepted principles of international cooperation and diplomacy, a topic I've been researching for the past 25 years.