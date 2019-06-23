nATIONALISM IS rACISM:

Similar in some ways to US President Donald Trump, she rose to national fame through reality TV. Both appeared on the same franchise, The Apprentice - a particularly crass example of the genre.





Hopkins appeared as a contestant in the UK version of the show. She is naturally a supporter of President Trump and of his racism; Trump, for his part, has returned the compliment. With his usual disregard for the truth, he has claimed she is a "respected columnist".





Her time spewing violently anti-Muslim garbage for the Sun and the Mail Online mercifully lasted only a few short years. It's an indicator of just how extreme she is that even two of Britain's most racist publications found her too much.





Her Sun contract ended in 2015 after public disgust at a particularly bad column, in which she attacked the (often Muslim) refugees and migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, labelling them "cockroaches".





Her openly genocidal language continued with a tweet in which she called for a "final solution" for Muslims - an invocation of the Nazi Holocaust against Jews. This thankfully led to the end of her LBC radio show.





None of this is legitimate free speech - it is open incitement to violence and even to genocide.





Yet as with so many of the modern fascist far-right, Katie Hopkins is a big fan of Israel.





Earlier this month, Hopkins appeared on an Israeli TV channel openly calling for the expulsion of the almost seven million Palestinians who now live in the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.





The i24 News channel shamefully gave this fascist a platform to call for Israel to "remove the people who don't belong here" - the indigenous people of Palestine. This must be understood as a call for ethnic cleansing, though it more likely constitutes incitement to genocide.





Like other fascists, Hopkins has also propagated anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, tweeting that "Soros NGOs" are to blame for critical media coverage of Israel. This was a reference to Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has donated billions to his foundations supporting liberal and anti-communist causes.