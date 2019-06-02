June 2, 2019
LEAVING THE SYCOPHANTS ON THEIR LIMB:
Mulvaney: Request to Hide McCain Ship During Trump Visit Was "Not an Unreasonable" Ask (DANIEL POLITI, JUNE 02, 2019, Slate)
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defended the request that came from the White House to hide the USS John S. McCain during President Donald Trump's visit to Japan. It was not "an unreasonable thing to ask," Mulvaney said.
Pity the poor Trumpbots, continually left defending their hero even after he stops pretending.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 2, 2019 6:56 PM