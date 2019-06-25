LAUGHINGSTOCK:

[S]peculation about Mulvaney's standing with Trump jumped into the public eye earlier this month when the president called out his acting chief of staff for coughing during an interview with ABC News. [...]





Some Trump allies felt the tone represented the public airing of Trump's newfound irritation with his acting chief, while others saw it as common practice for the president and germaphobe who does not like shaking hands or being around sick staffers. He doesn't even like it if people sneeze around him, said one White House aide.