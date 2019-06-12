June 12, 2019
JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONCENTRATION CAMP CONFUSION:
Trump Administration to Hold Migrant Children at Base That Served as WWII Japanese Internment Camp (W.J. HENNIGAN, JUNE 11, 2019, TIME)
The Trump Administration has opted to use an Army base in Oklahoma to hold growing numbers of immigrant children in its custody after running out of room at government shelters.Fort Sill, an 150-year-old installation once used as an internment camp for Japanese-Americans during World War II, has been selected to detain 1,400 children until they can be given to an adult relative, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Only the groups we hate change. (Though, of course, Donald hates the Japanese too)
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2019 12:00 AM