June 25, 2019
JUST DOING WHAT HE WAS HIRED TO DO:
AG Bill Barr killed 7 Robert Mueller investigations -- 10 days after he submitted his report (Bob Brigham, 6/25/19, Raw Story)
Attorney General Bill Barr killed seven different investigations started by special counsel Robert Mueller just ten days after he submitted his report.
We're far enough into this presidency that folks can't still be surprised that cabinet members and staff serve Donald and not the country.
