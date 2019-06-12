June 12, 2019

IT'S NOT COLLUSION WHEN IT'S PUBLIC POLICY:

Trump publicly opposes using CIA informants against North Korea's Kim (Makini Brice, 6/12/19, Reuters) 

U.S. President Donald Trump took a public stance against the use of CIA informants to spy on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, saying it would not happen on his watch and possibly taking away a valuable tool of the U.S. intelligence community.

Kim's racial ideology makes him a natural ally of the Right.

Posted by at June 12, 2019 12:00 AM

  

« JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONCENTRATION CAMP CONFUSION: | Main | LEAVING NO TRACE BEHIND HIM: »