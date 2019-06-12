June 12, 2019
IT'S NOT COLLUSION WHEN IT'S PUBLIC POLICY:
Trump publicly opposes using CIA informants against North Korea's Kim (Makini Brice, 6/12/19, Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump took a public stance against the use of CIA informants to spy on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, saying it would not happen on his watch and possibly taking away a valuable tool of the U.S. intelligence community.
Kim's racial ideology makes him a natural ally of the Right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2019 12:00 AM