IT'S AN IMPEACHMENT REFERRAL:

"I think we are clearly there with the results of the special counsel team," McCabe said. "There are so many witnesses who could provide important, essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry."





"Action should be taken immediately," he continued, and it is "beside the point" whether the inquiry results in articles of impeachment.





McCabe was fired from the FBI last year after an internal report found he was not forthcoming with investigators.





He responded that his dismissal was part of a larger effort by the administration to discredit the FBI and the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.





Mueller's report detailed numerous contacts that Trump associates and campaign members had with Russian figures during the 2016 race.