June 1, 2019
IT'S A TRADE DEAL:
Watchdog says Iran in compliance with 2015 nuclear deal (SBS, 6/01/19)
The UN atomic watchdog says Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers, though its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing.In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
