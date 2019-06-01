June 1, 2019
IT'S A PATRIOTIC DUTY:
Nikki Haley heads to Iowa as White House chatter grows: 'She's going down the checklist' (Andy Shain, May 31, 2019 Post and Courier)
Since leaving the United Nations last year, Nikki Haley's moves have been closely watched for signs that the former South Carolina governor will run for the White House in 2024.A new advocacy group, a new book and a series of high-profile speaking engagements were seen as steps toward a presidential bid.Now Haley is heading to Iowa."You go to Iowa for one reason -- and it's not for the food," said Rick Tyler, a top aide in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign.
