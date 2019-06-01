IT'S A PATRIOTIC DUTY:





Since leaving the United Nations last year, Nikki Haley's moves have been closely watched for signs that the former South Carolina governor will run for the White House in 2024.





A new advocacy group, a new book and a series of high-profile speaking engagements were seen as steps toward a presidential bid.





Now Haley is heading to Iowa.





"You go to Iowa for one reason -- and it's not for the food," said Rick Tyler, a top aide in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign.