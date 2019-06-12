June 12, 2019
IT'S A 75-25 COUNTRY:
Hung jury thwarts federal prosecution of Arizona teacher arrested for helping migrants (THe Week, 6/12/19)
U.S. District Judge Raner Collins declared a mistrial Tuesday evening after a jury in Tucson, Arizona, couldn't agree on whether Scott Warren, a 36-year-old geology teacher and border aid volunteer, had broken the law by helping a pair of Central American migrants crossing a treacherous stretch of Arizona desert. Warren's lawyer, Greg Kuykendall, said eight jurors wanted to find Warren not guilty on all three federal counts and four jurors thought him guilty.
