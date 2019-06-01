June 1, 2019
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Nunes demands public release of Mueller's 'backup and source documentation' (KYLE CHENEY, 05/31/2019, Politico)
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, called Friday for the public release of all of special counsel Robert Mueller's "backup and source documentation," a call that goes even further than most Democrats' demands for more transparency around Mueller's report.
Everything he's done in this investigation has backfired....no reason to stop now.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 1, 2019 7:44 AM